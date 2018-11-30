DECORAH -- A "messy mix of wintry precipitation" is forecast for parts of northeast Iowa this weekend.
Rain, snow or freezing rain will begin Friday night across a swath of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin, according to the NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wis. It will continue until midday Sunday.
While it may begin as rain or snow, it's likely to transition to rain Saturday morning before returning to snow by midday Saturday for all but the most northern Iowa counties, according to the NWS.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties from 6 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday, according to the NWS. The advisory means that travel may become difficult, with slippery roads and reduced visibility.
A winter storm watch was in effect for Bremer, Butler, Franklin and Hardin counties from 9 p.m. Friday until Sunday morning, according to the NWS bureau in Des Moines. A watch means there is the potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that could impact travel.
Decorah and Charles City can expect between 3 and 4 inches of heavy, wet snow during that time, with higher amounts near the Minnesota border of between 4 and 6 inches of snow, according to the NWS.
Rivers are forecast to rise as accumulating rain hits the frozen ground, the NWS said. Parts of northeast Iowa could also see up to a quarter inch of ice. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour were possible with the storm.
The heavy snow, ice accumulations and wind are likely to bring down power lines or tree branches, the NWS warned.
South of the Charles City to Decorah line, places like Oelwein can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow. Waterloo will see less than an inch of snow, according to the NWS.
Things are forecast for much worse west of Interstate 35.
Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in Sioux City, with up to 16 inches of snow forecast to hit northern Nebraska, according to the NWS.
