Message in a bottle — and cans

WATERLOO – Piles of returnable bottles and cans will be turned into pizza and other meals for nursing home staff at the forefront keeping our most vulnerable well during the pandemic.

On Sunday, Jamie Mangrich put out a social media post inviting residents to drop off their 5-cent beverage containers, which he would then return and use the proceeds to show the community’s appreciation for care workers.

By noon Monday, the garage of his Hickory Street home was filled with bags of cans and bottles, with more bags piling up on his front lawn.

“This just got bigger than I thought it would. … It’s been like this all day. I’m surprised my neighbors didn’t get mad yet,” Mangrich, a restaurant manager whose wife works at a nursing home.

“These are about $10 a bag, cans are about $12 a bag,” he said. Stacks of the bags were forming a wall along his driveway.

He estimated he had collected $500 to $600 worth of returnables so far.

As Mangrich counted, Carla Huffman of Cedar Falls pulled up with more bags to add to his collection. She also included a cash donation.