Meskwaki casino stays closed for now

TAMA -- The Meskwaki Tribal Council last week voted to keep the Shelter in Place Declaration initially adopted on March 21, and keep the Meskwaki Casino closed through June 15.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that casinos could open under her guidelines. The Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo opened Monday in a limited capacity.

The Meskwaki Casino, which is governed by the tribal council, voluntarily closed its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect the health and well-being of their employees and guests.

According to the Meskwaki Casino website, the hotel at the casino plans to open its doors July 1.

Employees will continue to received their base pay rates and health benefits through July 1, the casino said.