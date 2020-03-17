Meskwaki casino, hotel temporarily closes

TAMA -- The Meskwaki Tribal Council and MBCH Executive Management on Monday agreed to the temporary closure of the casino and hotel, effective Tuesday at midnight through April 14.

Officials said the closure "serves as a preventive measure to ensure the health and well-being of both our team and guests is preserved and protected as the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues. MBCH Executive Management remains unified in the protection of our guests, team members and their families, tribal and local communities, as well as the numerous vendors we utilize in our operations."

Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel will honor all employees’ base pay rates and their benefits during the temporary closure.

Casino officials said the casino has not experienced any cases of COVID-19, and that the action being taken is solely a precaution. "That said, we will be conducting multiple facility-wide sanitization projects throughout the closure," officials said in a statement.

