Merry melodies: Outdoor musical instrument park in tune with Phelps Youth Pavilion

WATERLOO — There once was a mosaic dolphin sculpture displayed in front of the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Now it’s a manta ray.

The undulating multi-octave chime metallophone, constructed of pipe steel and aluminum, is one of six outdoor musical instruments in the new Phelps Melody Park. The park is located at the Waterloo Center of the Arts and Phelps Youth Pavilion.

A grand opening celebration is planned Oct. 8. A family program, planned for 1 p.m. will include a ribbon cutting, a short musical performance/demonstration, games and craft activities. Refreshments will be served.

Those visiting the Youth Pavilion that day will receive one free admission with each regular admission.

“It’s a really exciting way for us to connect with people in an unexpected setting. It gives the public a little taste, a sample of the fun and educational experiences in the Phelps Youth Pavilion. We wanted to move that sense of play found inside to outside those doors,” said Executive Director Kent Shankle.

These en plein air instruments are a collection of chimes, metallophones and drums that welcome musicians of all ages and abilities to discover the subtle shifts of tones and individual sound combinations.

The sextet also includes “Swirl,” a sculptural instrument with chimes ranging from soprano to alto; “Pagoda Bells,” a series of eight stainless steel bells arranged vertically with two mallets to allow people to play simultaneously; “Tuned Drums,” a set of five resonated drums; “Contrabass Chimes,” seven aluminum chimes ranging in height from seven to nine feet tall that are pitched one octave below middle C; and “Melody,” a series of nine anodized aluminum keys or bars set in a frame that can be played with a pair of mallets.

“Because so much of what we do is interactive, we wanted that to be incorporated in some way outside, as well. We wanted that reflected in a front-and-center way,” said Shankle.

Phelps Melody Park was initially inspired by the public’s enjoyment of Mark’s Park, a splash pad and play structures for kids 12 and under located next to the RiverLoop Amphitheater.

“We witnessed the success and demand for Mark’s Park and realized people are looking for free, fun and educational things to do with their kids. That got us thinking about what we could do that ties into our mission and reflects experiences available in the Pavilion, but in an outdoor setting open 24/7 and without charge,” Shankle explained.

Installation of the musical sculptures took place recently following reconstruction of the parking lot and hardscape surrounding the entrance to the arts center and pavilion.

“The instruments are tuned to be played like any traditional musical instrument, so it’s possible to have small group performances there,” the director said.

In addition, a pair of kaleidoscope sculptures were installed adjacent to the instrument park. These are interactive planters that echo the art and perception experiences found in the arts center.

“We’re now working toward adding some kinetic sculptures that move and engage people in different ways,” Shankle said.

The dolphin, by the way, is now installed with other outdoor sculptures on the river walk behind the arts center.

Funds for Phelps Melody Park were provided by Friends of the Arts Center, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a memorial contribution from the Dr. Michael Hollen family and support from the Iowa Arts Council and Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.