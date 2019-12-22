{{featured_button_text}}

The purr-fect gift for these 12 Cats of Christmas — some of the longest residents of the Cedar Bend Humane Society — would be a forever home for the holidays.

From rambunctious kittens ready for playtime to mature cats down for a marathon snuggle session, find the right one for you at Cedar Bend, 1166 West Airline Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

