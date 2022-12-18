Merry 12 Cats of Christmas!

WATERLOO — This holiday season cats and kittens from the Cedar Bend Humane Society are hoping to become presents under the tree at their forever homes.
For multiple years, The Courier has partnered with CBHS to showcase felines in their Santa hats and jingle bells. Although most of these cats did not want to celebrate holiday cheer with costumes, each one is as bright as the star on top of your Christmas tree.
Every year, cats featured on our 12 Cats of Christmas page have found their forever homes. We hope Cedar Valley residents will once again come to the rescue.
For more information or to adopt any of the cats featured – or any other animals at the shelter, contact CBHS at (319) 232-6887 or go online to cedarbendhumane.org.
Lily is a 1-year-old brown and white tabby cat who is a laid back and affectionate girl. If she’s not busy relaxing and people-watching, she’s jumping around with her friends. She would love to spend the holidays with her fur-ever home.
Fiona is a 6-month old black and white kitty who came to the shelter as a tiny kitten in June. She has grown up here at the shelter and as much as she would like to stick around, she would love to be adopted even more. She is looking for a home where she can be the independent yet loving girl that she is.
Selene is a 2-year-old grey tabby who is a pretty big lady. She may act like a bit of a grump but that's only because she has high standards for her fur-ever home. She's the type of cat that you should meet in person – and she'll be glad you came.
Typhoon is a 7-year-old orange and white tabby named after a tropical storm. Experts have compared the power of his meows to the winds of a typoon, but that really can't compete. He will always tell you exactly what he's thinking – which is probably 'Give me some attention.'
Verdandi is a 3-year-old orange tabby who came in with two kittens that were only a few days old. She and her babies went to stay in a foster home until they were old enough for adoption. One thing that her foster parent learned is she loves attention and treats.
Desi is a 4-year-old Calico cat who has been at the shelter for about a month. She can be pretty shy at first, but give her some time and she can warm up to you fairly easily. She is a beautiful girl who will thrive in a home where people are willing to put in the time and understand that she needs help adjusting to new environments.
Leonidas is a 10-month-old black cat who will make you laugh with his quirky attitude and snorty sounds. The medical team noticed he has raspy breathing but turns out he was just made that way. This funny cat has made an impression at the shelter and he's sure to bring laughter and joy into your home this holiday season.
Robert Pattinson is a 1-year-old brown tabby with a famous name who is sure to be the star of your home. He would enjoy sitting around watching movies and being pampered with treats. Robert would love some visitors, but no autographs please!
Callie is a 5-year-old dilute Calico, an independent lady who would love a home to hang out and relax. If you give her time and patience she will happily accept your pets. She's the queen of her domain and she is looking for a new castle.
Joyce Byers is a 3-year-old grey and white cat who came to the shelter with a litter of kittens. She also became a surrogate mother to two other litters. Joyce is a sweet lady who is ready to find her people and fur-ever home.
Max, left, and Nigel, right, are 9-week-old brothers from another mother. They are ready to take on the adoption world together. They would definitely understand if you could only take one of them home, but maybe you might have room for two?