MercyOne Waterloo participating in clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

WATERLOO -- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center is participating in a clinical trial to study a possible treatment for patients severely impacted by COVID-19.

MercyOne is partnering with the Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation to research the safety and effectiveness of CSL312, which is a monoclonal antibody given to hospitalized patients through intravenous treatment.

“The study will help determine if this treatment can reduce the severity of respiratory distress associated with the virus,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation. “We hope this can decrease the progression of the disease and keep individuals off a ventilator.”

“The antibody is administered in addition to normal therapy,” said Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne Northeast Iowa, noting some patients in the clinical trial will receive the medication while others will receive a placebo.

Only 124 participants are expected to enroll in the study worldwide. The clinical trial is expected to be complete at the end of the calendar year.