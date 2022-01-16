 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center awarded Chest Pain Center accreditation

  • 0
MercyOne logo

WATERLOO -- The American College of Cardiology has again recognized MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

5 months for $5

For the third time, MercyOne is awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI after a rigorous evaluation of our colleagues’ ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.

Can we find a way to distinguish the flu from COVID-19? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center took part in a multi-faceted clinical process including a rigorous virtual site visit as well as a review of care strategies from admission, evaluation and diagnosis to treatment and post-discharge care. MercyOne first received this accreditation in 2014 and was re-accredited in 2018 and again in 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News