MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center awarded Chest Pain Center accreditation

WATERLOO -- The American College of Cardiology has again recognized MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

For the third time, MercyOne is awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI after a rigorous evaluation of our colleagues’ ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center took part in a multi-faceted clinical process including a rigorous virtual site visit as well as a review of care strategies from admission, evaluation and diagnosis to treatment and post-discharge care. MercyOne first received this accreditation in 2014 and was re-accredited in 2018 and again in 2021.

