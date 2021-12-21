MercyOne Waterloo Foundation receives $15,000 grant from Variety-the Children’s Charity

WATERLOO –– MercyOne Waterloo Foundation received a $15,000 grant from Variety - the Children’s Charity to help fund a 3D ultrasound machine for the Maternal Fetal Medicine program at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

MercyOne’s Maternal Fetal Medicine program focuses on managing health concerns of mom and baby before, during and after pregnancy. Dr. Neil Mandsager sees patients and works in collaboration with providers at MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN.

MercyOne Waterloo Foundation is a nonprofit organization serving the Cedar Valley through developing resources to support the health care needs of individuals served in all areas of the hospital.

Variety - the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children.

For more information on Variety grants and programs, visit varietyiowa.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0