MercyOne, UnityPoint officials agree: Call first with symptoms of coronavirus

Symptoms of coronaviruses like COVID-19 include a cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, and fever, MercyOne said on its site.

"In 80% of patients, COVID-19 causes only mild cold symptoms," the health care system noted. However, "The elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, appear to be more vulnerable to the virus."

If it turns out you meet the criteria, "MercyOne colleagues will isolate the patient and alert the Iowa Department of Public Health to coordinate testing," its website notes.

UnityPoint noted it would do the same, providing a mask for those at risk of being infected, and then isolating the patient to do further screening and, if necessary, a COVID-19 test.

The test is a nasal swab that is sent to the State Hygenic Lab at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Results have been able to come back within four to eight hours of testing, Brown said. In the meantime, patients will be sent home to self-isolate until they get a phone call, either from the lab or their doctor, with the results.

"You almost have an assumed positive until you know otherwise," said Brown.

A positive test result would mean a quarantine in the patient's own home for 14 days, Brown said.