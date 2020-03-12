MercyOne, UnityPoint officials agree: Call first with symptoms of coronavirus

WATERLOO -- Got a fever? Shortness of breath? Other flu-like symptoms? Health officials from the Cedar Valley's two largest health care providers agree: Call us first to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Those people with a primary doctor are asked to call that person first, said Sarah Brown, regional ambulatory vice president at UnityPoint Health. That accounts for about 65% of patients locally, she said.
For those who don't, call the MyUnity Point Nurse line at 800-424-3258; or if you're with MercyOne, visit their Find a Provider section of mercyone.org.
"I just hope we can inform the public enough on calling your doctor, as opposed to driving to the doctor," Brown said. "That way, we won't have people sitting in waiting rooms unintentionally infecting others."
MercyOne put together a section on its website dedicated to answering questions about hospital procedures surrounding COVID-19. It echoed Brown's advice.
"If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, call your primary care provider before coming in," the website notes.
Symptoms of coronaviruses like COVID-19 include a cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, and fever, MercyOne said on its site.
"In 80% of patients, COVID-19 causes only mild cold symptoms," the health care system noted. However, "The elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, appear to be more vulnerable to the virus."
If it turns out you meet the criteria, "MercyOne colleagues will isolate the patient and alert the Iowa Department of Public Health to coordinate testing," its website notes.
UnityPoint noted it would do the same, providing a mask for those at risk of being infected, and then isolating the patient to do further screening and, if necessary, a COVID-19 test.
The test is a nasal swab that is sent to the State Hygenic Lab at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Results have been able to come back within four to eight hours of testing, Brown said. In the meantime, patients will be sent home to self-isolate until they get a phone call, either from the lab or their doctor, with the results.
"You almost have an assumed positive until you know otherwise," said Brown.
A positive test result would mean a quarantine in the patient's own home for 14 days, Brown said.
MercyOne's website also made it clear that healthy people were not recommended to wear masks.
"You should only wear a mask if a health care professional recommends it," their site says. "A face mask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected."
State health officials noted earlier this week that widely-available paper face masks do little to protect healthy people from contracting the virus, and that they're more effective for those who are sick and coughing.
More important preventative measures were the same standard advice for flu season: Wash your hands. And do it well.
"We always talk about hand washing, but it is a super big deal," Brown said. She added silently saying your ABCs or singing the "Happy Birthday" song while you wash will help you wash them for the recommended 20 seconds of time.
"And you've got to use soap," not hand sanitizer alone, Brown said.
Health officials noted it was still peak influenza season in Iowa, a similarly viral respiratory disease that was also worth protecting yourself and others from.
"Coronavirus is certainly not the only infectious disease that requires special accommodation to prevent transmission," said UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges.
That said, "If we see an increase in patients presenting to the emergency department with coronavirus symptoms, there are plans for a separate triage area," he noted.