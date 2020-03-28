MercyOne to open dedicated COVID-19 testing site

WATERLOO -- MercyOne will open a temporary clinic dedicated to assessing and testing patients for COVID-19. This limited clinic is being mobilized in vacant space at the Kimball Ridge Center in Waterloo, 155 E. Ridgeway Avenue.

This is not a walk-in clinic. Assessments are conducted by appointment only, after a referral from a primary care provider, Urgent Care, online Virtual Visit or over-the-phone assessment.

"This temporary clinic is a great solution to keep possible cases of COVID-19 out of our waiting rooms, away from other patients and our colleagues," said Jeff Halverson, Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa. "We can slow the spread, keep providers safe, and limit the amount of personal protective equipment we use."

Patients with appointments will be assessed by a health care provider upon arrival. Individuals who meet COVID-19 testing criteria will be directed to an exterior area to be swabbed from the comfort and security of their vehicle.

MercyOne's COVID-19 testing site will be open early next week. "We're thinking ahead to be ready for our community," said Dusenbery. "If we have a surge, we're ready when people need care."