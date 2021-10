WATERLOO -- Women with cost related barriers that are in need of a mammogram may receive one thanks to MercyOne's free screenings.

They will be available at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center from 1-6:30 p.m. Oct. 14; MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from 3:30-8 p.m. Oct. 21; and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center from 1-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

Appointments are required by calling (319) 292-2225. Spots are limited. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.

