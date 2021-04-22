 Skip to main content
MercyOne to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waterloo
MercyOne to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waterloo

jane-janel-clark

Janel Clark, a respiratory therapist, was the first to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. 

 Courtesy MercyOne Waterloo

WATERLOO – MercyOne will host a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29 at 432 King Dr. in Waterloo. This site is the regular home for patients who visit MercyOne Waterloo OB/GYN, located on the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center campus. 

All Iowans ages 16 and older are eligible and encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. MercyOne will be administering about 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at this walk-in clinic. Vaccine appointments take about 30 minutes. Please bring a photo ID, insurance card and wear a mask.

In addition to this walk-in clinic, MercyOne continues to schedule appointments in several northeast Iowa communities. For more information on scheduling your COVID-19 vaccination, go to MercyOne.org/getmyvaccine or call (319) 272-1111.

All Iowans aged 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. MercyOne is administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. Teenagers 16 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and adults 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

