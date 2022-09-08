MercyOne to host free mammography nights

WATERLOO — Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the United States, but through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. MercyOne will once again provide free mammograph nights in September and October.

“For many women, we know the cost of a mammogram prevents them from scheduling altogether,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”

The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request. Free Mammo Nights will take place at the following MercyOne locations:

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, 2:45-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 28.

MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, 1-7 p.m. Oct. 4.

Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call (319) 292-2225 to schedule an appointment today.

Free Mammo Nights are financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Public Health’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.