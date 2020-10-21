 Skip to main content
MercyOne to build rehab center in Waterloo
WATERLOO — MercyOne plans to build a 14,000-square-foot rehabilitation center for outpatient and wellness services at Ridgeway Plaza, the health care company announced Wednesday.

102120-nws-mercyone-new-rehab-center-photo1

A rendering shows what a fitness classroom will look like in the new MercyOne rehab center.

The facility, located at 2204 Kimball Avenue, is slated to open in early 2021. The center will include a private therapy gym, as well as a public gym, aqua therapy pool, weight room, exercise equipment and fitness classes for people who buy memberships, according to a news release. The center will also offer massage therapy.

The new center will replace the current facility at the Kimball Ridge Center.

“We have fond memories of Kimball Ridge Center after all these years, and now it’s time for us to begin new in an updated and beautiful setting,” Sheri Purdy, manager of rehabilitation and wellness, said in a news release.

MercyOne renderings for new rehab center

