MercyOne to add women's health care to Bluebell Road Health Plaza

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS -- MercyOne is working to build on a 5,500-square-foot expansion of the MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza. Once completed, the space will house OB/GYNs, midwives and other women’s health advanced practice providers.

The clinic space, which is anticipated to open in summer 2022, is able to house four providers and include multiple exam rooms, imaging and treatment rooms as well as quick access to lab services already available at MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza.

The plaza houses family medicine, pediatrics and urgent care, along with behavioral health, chiropractic health, occupational health, podiatry care, and physical therapy.

The MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls foundations are working to raise $500,000 to pay for the planned expansion. For information on the fundraising campaign, go to mercyone.org.

