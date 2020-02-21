MercyOne team turns hospital materials into sleeping bags for homeless

WATERLOO — Sterilization wraps are used to protect medical supplies before the equipment is used in surgery. Normally these blue, single-use materials would be thrown away.

But after seeing the idea in another part of the country, MercyOne breast surgeon Dr. Scott Stoeger worked with a team of colleagues to turn these operating room materials into mats and sleeping bags for the homeless. The work has become known as the “Blue Mat Project.”

“We’ve been able to take larger wraps and sew them into sleeping bags,” said Stoeger. “They are thermal and water resistant, so will help a lot, especially in the colder seasons.”

In addition to sewing on his own, Stoeger held team gatherings at his home to assemble more than 60 mats and sleeping bags. The group also purchased inexpensive pillows to complete the bundles.

“Several hospitals across the country have done similar projects with the mats, but you need to have something to put your head on,” he said.

With dozens of bundles now assembled, Stoeger has made his first donation to Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.