MercyOne seeks participants for Alzheimer’s clinical trial

WATERLOO – MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency is inviting people with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to join a new clinical trial studying the safety and effectiveness of an investigational Alzheimer’s drug.

“MercyOne researchers are always looking for the best solutions for our patients,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency. “Participating in clinical studies is important to help evaluate potential treatments for complex diseases like Alzheimer’s.”

Patients accepted for the study will be treated at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center over two and a half years. Participants will receive intravenous infusions or subcutaneous injections, as well as multiple MRIs and PET scans at no charge throughout the trial.

Requirements

The trial will accept 400 patients who:

Are between the ages of 60-85.

Have memory loss that has worsened during the past six months or more.

Have a trusted study partner: someone who knows the participant well enough to notice health changes if they would have any. This person will be asked to attend all appointments.

Interested participants or someone who cares for them should complete this short form. For the last question, applicants should select “Trailrunner for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.” A member of the research team will follow up with the applicant to review details.

In addition to leading clinical research, MercyOne doctors are committed to helping patients experiencing any degree of memory loss. More than 6 million Americans — including 66,000 Iowans ages 65 and older — are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nearly one in 10 Iowans ages 45 and older say they have confusion or memory loss that is worsening or becoming more frequent — and most have not talked to a doctor about it. Make an appointment with your family doctor, or get help finding one, to discuss your symptoms. MercyOne experts can help you live your best life as an individual with memory loss.