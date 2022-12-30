MercyOne seeking Heroes Among Us nominations

WATERLOO – Celebrate those who have made an impact on our community at the 18th annual Heroes Among Us event. The MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are seeking nominations for Heroes Among Us, which recognizes people in our community who have gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of others or shown great compassion and courage.
Heroes can be from anywhere in Northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
Nomination categories include:
- Community service (individual or group).
- Environmental (nature and animal efforts).
- Good Samaritan (adult 21+).
- Good Samaritan (youth 20 and younger).
- Medical/health care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers).
- Military (active duty, reserve, guard, individual or group).
- Public safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security officer).
- Workplace (heroic act in a workplace).
Submit nominations online at MercyOne.org/heroes or pick up a form at the MercyOne foundation offices in Cedar Falls (515 College St.) or Waterloo (3421 W. Ninth St.).
The Heroes Among Us nomination committee will select winners to be recognized at a breakfast ceremony on March 23 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
Questions can be directed to Diane Jorgensen, MercyOne Cedar Falls and Waterloo Foundations fund development and special events coordinator, at (319) 268-3161 or diane.jorgensen@mercyhealth.com.
Over nearly two decades, Heroes Among Us has raised more than $400,000, which helps MercyOne provide high-quality, personalized care. To donate, visit MercyOne.org/heroes. Your support helps celebrate our Northeast Iowa neighbors who have done something extraordinary to impact our community.
2018 Heroes Among Us winners announced
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Workplace
Lance Votroubek, Glynna Borwig, Jeff Wilson
Lance Votroubek, Glynna Borwig and Jeff Wilson sprang into action on Sept. 7 when a co-worker at Warren Transport collapsed. The trio quickly came to his aid, rolling him over and recognizing that he was unresponsive and not breathing. Votroubek and Borwig immediately began CPR while Wilson used the defibrillator to get their co-worker's heart beating again. The three worked tirelessly to keep him alive until paramedics arrived. Paramedics and doctors said the employees' quick thinking and actions saved the man's life.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Public Safety
John Zolondek
Cedar Falls Police officer John Zolondek is being recognized for several actions. In April last year, he pulled a fisherman from the Cedar River. Last fall, he was dispatched to an accident in which a child suffered severe injuries after being run over by a lawn mower. Zolondek rendered first aid and kept in contact with the family for months following the accident. He invited the child's family, first responders, nurses and doctors who treated the child to the police department to see the progress the child made, and had a special cake made for the occasion. Zolondek, who made a full recovery after a cancer diagnosis several years ago, also was honored for organizing a fundraiser for a co-worker who also was diagnosed with cancer. The event raised thousands of dollars to help with medical expenses.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Community Service
Michael Finley
Known as the Crazy Man in a Pink Wig, Michael Finley of Cedar Falls has dedicated his time and efforts to teaching personal financial literacy. He has worked with the University of Northern Iowa's Financial Literacy group to help people of all ages understand the terms and concepts for making good financial management and investment decisions, and retirement planning. Finley helps people follow up with individual actions and does not charge for any class or consultation. He even offers free financial tips and tools on his website.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Medical
Todd Sieverding
In February 2017, off-duty Dubuque firefighter and paramedic Todd Sieverding assisted injured victims of a snowmobile crash on a lake in upper Michigan while snowmobiling with friends. While waiting for local paramedics to arrive, Sieverding, along with an off-duty nurse, attended to an unresponsive patient. He continued to assist until the patient was loaded on an ambulance for transport to a hospital.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Good Samaritan, Adult
Muhamed Odobasic
Last May, Muhamed Odobasic had been taking his next-door neighbor, Jim, to dialysis treatments while Jim's wife was out of town. On May 12, Odobasic arrived to take Jim for treatment and found him incoherent. Odobasic instructed his neighbor's 11-year-old grandson, Michael, to call 911. Jim, who has diabetes, was suffering from very low blood sugar and was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center where he was stabilized. Jim's family credits Odobasic's quick thinking with saving Jim's life.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Military
Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center and Dubuque Co. Conservation
The Dubuque Veterans Freedom Center and Dubuque County Conservation have teamed up to help save a dwindling bluebird population. The partnership is also helping veterans, who have constructed and installed nearly 20 bluebird habitats in Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area. The veterans are responsible for checking on the birds every couple of weeks. In return, those veterans get access to the wildlife area, which acts as a stress reliever, said Jim Wagner, co-founder of the Veteran's Freedom Center.
2018 Heroes Among Us -- Good Samaritan, Youth
Megan Hudson, Richie Artega
On June 24, Megan Hudson and Richie Artega were working as lifeguards at the La Porte City Pool when they were alerted by a bystander that there was a child floating lifeless in the deep end of the pool. Acting on their training, the two pulled 4-year-old Jace Keegan from the pool and administered CPR after determining he wasn't breathing and had no pulse. Keegan's heart was restarted and the boy began breathing on his own again. In October, Hudson and Artega were recognized for their heroic actions by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.