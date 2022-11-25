MercyOne’s new MRI equipment improving patient care, thanks to Festival of Trees

CEDAR FALLS — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year.

In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested $800,000 in new MRI equipment, which scans faster and in greater detail. Doctors often recommend an MRI to help diagnose a condition based on a patient’s pain.

“We’ve been able to give patients 15 or 20 minutes back in their day while improving the images doctors need to diagnose or rule out medical conditions and personalize a treatment plan,” said Brenda Kriz, MRI supervisor. “Fifteen minutes might not sound like much, but many MRI patients are seeing a specialist because of pain, so we try to make their experience as quick and comfortable as possible.”

In addition to providing the newest diagnostic imagery, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center’s new MRI is designed for greater comfort. Patients who are claustrophobic, uncomfortable in confined spaces or previously had trouble receiving an MRI due to obesity will benefit from the new, more open design.

Festival of Trees organizers said the festival stirred a lot of excitement within the community this year – kicking off the holiday season in person after two years of virtual-only events. Beyond spreading holiday cheer, Festival of Trees raises funds to support expert-level health care close to home.

Thanks to the technology upgrade, MercyOne is increasing the number of MRIs performed at Cedar Falls Medical Center.