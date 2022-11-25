 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MercyOne’s new MRI equipment improving patient care, thanks to Festival of Trees

  • 0
MercyOne logo

CEDAR FALLS — MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center has received new MRI equipment thanks to the Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center’s 34th annual Festival of Trees celebration and fundraiser, which raised $270,000 this year.

In addition to the funds raised, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center invested $800,000 in new MRI equipment, which scans faster and in greater detail. Doctors often recommend an MRI to help diagnose a condition based on a patient’s pain.

“We’ve been able to give patients 15 or 20 minutes back in their day while improving the images doctors need to diagnose or rule out medical conditions and personalize a treatment plan,” said Brenda Kriz, MRI supervisor. “Fifteen minutes might not sound like much, but many MRI patients are seeing a specialist because of pain, so we try to make their experience as quick and comfortable as possible.”

People are also reading…

111418kw-festival-of-trees-03

Sweets hang on one of the trees at the Festival of Trees from 2018.

In addition to providing the newest diagnostic imagery, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center’s new MRI is designed for greater comfort. Patients who are claustrophobic, uncomfortable in confined spaces or previously had trouble receiving an MRI due to obesity will benefit from the new, more open design.

Festival of Trees organizers said the festival stirred a lot of excitement within the community this year – kicking off the holiday season in person after two years of virtual-only events. Beyond spreading holiday cheer, Festival of Trees raises funds to support expert-level health care close to home.

Thanks to the technology upgrade, MercyOne is increasing the number of MRIs performed at Cedar Falls Medical Center.

Adoption Day, Nov. 18, 2022

Photos from Adoption Day at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

1 of 6
+2 
Bob Ritz

Ritz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers train for a harsh winter ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News