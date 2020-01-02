{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --The two first babies of the year  born at Waterloo hospitals were from New Hartford.

The first baby of the year accolades go to Emmy Lou Thompson, daughter of Kelley McNamara and Mitchell Thompson of New Hartford, born at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

But a little more than two hours later, little Haisley Jo Kellum, daughter Jamie and Mason Kellum, also of New Hartford, made her appearance at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Haisley was born at 5:46 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Haisley will be welcomed home by two older sisters, ages 5 and 2.

The Courier's memorable stories of 2019.

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Newhoff

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments