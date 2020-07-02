MercyOne returns to no visitors policy after uptick in community coronavirus exposures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Due to the number of asymptomatic positive cases and increased exposures in the community, MercyOne will return to a no visitors policy at all hospitals in the Northeast Iowa region beginning Friday, July 3.

The policy will be in effect at Waterloo Medical Center, Cedar Falls Medical Center, and Oelwein Medical Center. Leaders at MercyOne Northeast Iowa continue to review and evaluate COVID-19 case numbers in the community.

Exemptions to the policy will be considered for patients receiving end-of-life care, maternity units, and children admitted to the hospital. For these exceptions, only one visitor who passes screening will be allowed per patient.

The community should continue to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask or face shield

• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze