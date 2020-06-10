MercyOne resumes select medical services and elective surgeries

WATERLOO — As the positive impact of social distancing flattens the curve for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northeast Iowa, MercyOne has resumed select critical services, elective surgeries and procedures.
A phased approach began May 18 as the health care provider monitored the local decline in COVID-19 cases, the availability of testing supplies, and other factors. After three weeks, providers are now seeing patients return for care.
“We’ve enhanced safety precautions already in place in order to provide the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa, in a news release. “We’ve been taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues.”
Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:
- Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.
- Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.
- Visitor restrictions and limited access continue currently.
The following visitor exemptions may be made on a case-by-case basis:
- Children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals.
- Patients needing assistance — including transportation, translation or mental/physical support — at an outpatient visit, surgery and/or procedure.
- For approved exemptions, only one visitor per patient is permitted who must be 18 or older; an immediate family member, power of attorney, guardian or patient representative; and healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.
In addition, all patients scheduled for a surgery (and some procedures) are being tested for COVID-19 within 24-72 hours of care, depending on the service. If a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless it is urgent, impacting the patient’s quality of health.
MercyOne continues to provide Virtual Visits as an option for receiving care.
