MercyOne resumes select medical services and elective surgeries

WATERLOO — As the positive impact of social distancing flattens the curve for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northeast Iowa, MercyOne has resumed select critical services, elective surgeries and procedures.

A phased approach began May 18 as the health care provider monitored the local decline in COVID-19 cases, the availability of testing supplies, and other factors. After three weeks, providers are now seeing patients return for care.

“We’ve enhanced safety precautions already in place in order to provide the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa, in a news release. “We’ve been taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues.”

Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:

Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

Visitor restrictions and limited access continue currently.

The following visitor exemptions may be made on a case-by-case basis: