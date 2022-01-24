MercyOne recruiting participants for Alzheimer’s clinical trial

WATERLOO -- MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency is seeking participants for a clinical trial on a new Alzheimer’s medication. The TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 3 study is testing whether a new drug can slow down or even prevent the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

“We’re excited to take part in this study. Learning more about the efficacy of this new drug could help countless Americans who have yet to be diagnosed with this disease,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency, in a news release. “This study is evaluating a medication for preclinical Alzheimer’s disease. These are individuals with no current symptoms, but who are at greater risk of cognitive decline in the future.”

More than 6 million Americans, including 66,000 Iowans, are living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Another 500,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year. But research suggests that changes to the brain can occur 10-20 years before any symptoms appear.

Potential participants should be between 55-80 years old, have normal memory and thinking, pass screening activities and have a reliable study partner.

A study partner is a person familiar with your day-to-day life and would notice changes in your memory, thinking, mood and behavior. For example, a spouse, partner, relative or friend. Your study partner would also need to consent to the trial.

Individuals already taking medications for Alzheimer’s disease are not eligible for this study.

Call (319) 272-2539 to schedule a screening appointment. To learn more about becoming a participant, contact Sarah Larson, sarah.larson@mercyhealth.com, or Melissa Petersen, melissa.petersen@mercyhealth.com.

