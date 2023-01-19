 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MercyOne receives state funding to help cover employees’ child care costs

MercyOne logo

WATERLOO — MercyOne Northeast Iowa is able to expand child care offerings for its employees thanks to funding from the state of Iowa.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center has received $108,000 through the Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to help cover part of MercyOne colleagues’ child care expenses. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program, funded through Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, helps employers offer or expand child care options to their employees. According to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development, the grant will allow for the addition of 36 child care slots.

“We know how important it is for parents to find trustworthy and quality child care that’s also affordable,” Suzanne Burt, MercyOne Northeast Iowa’s director of human resources, said in a news release. “We’re thankful the state is working with us and other employers to address this need.”

MercyOne has partnered with Friendship Village’s on-site child care facility, It Takes a Village, to offer MercyOne colleagues a caring, safe and convenient space for their children to learn and play. In addition to the licensed child care staff, retirement community residents spend time with the children through a volunteer program.

“This is a great opportunity for both Friendship Village and MercyOne to work together to address a critical need for so many employees,” Lisa Gates, chief executive officer and president of Friendship Village, said in the release. “Offering a child care option that is so close to their place of work with spots reserved for their children is a great benefit.”

