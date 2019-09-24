WATERLOO — MercyOne Waterloo Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from Variety Children’s Charity to fund upgrades at MercyOne’s Waterloo Birth Center.
The grant will be used to fund LifePulse high-frequency jet ventilators in the birth center’s integrated neonatal intensive care program.
“Premature babies born with low birth weights have fragile lungs that are easily damaged,” said Dr. Erica LeClair, a neonatologist at MercyOne. “High frequency ventilators like these are able to deliver tiny, gentle breaths to these fragile lungs while the babies grow and heal.”
You have free articles remaining.
Every year approximately 1,500 babies are born at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. On average, statistics nationally show 27% of all babies admitted to neonatal intensive care units need mechanical ventilation.
“Our Waterloo Birth Center strives to provide the very best overall care and well-being for babies being born,” said Joe Surma, manager of the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation. “Thanks to Variety for helping our highly-trained, professional network of physicians and pediatricians provide the best possible care for babies, children and teens to maintain good health, and overcome illness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.