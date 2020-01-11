MercyOne receives funds for new rehabilitation bus
0 comments

MercyOne receives funds for new rehabilitation bus

  • 0
MercyOne logo

WATERLOO – MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center recently received $31,235 to fund half the cost of a new bus for its Inpatient Rehabilitation Transportation Project.

MercyOne's existing bus, now 21 years old, averaged 400 patient trips per year taking patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, burns and amputations to restaurants, grocery stores, museums, banks and more.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded the funds for the new bus. Additionally, Witham Auto Centers and Signs By Tomorrow are partnering with the MercyOne Foundation to make the new bus possible.

The new bus will accommodate four patients in wheelchairs, eight additional passengers and one driver.

Obituaries in the Courier this week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News