MercyOne receives funds for new rehabilitation bus

WATERLOO – MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center recently received $31,235 to fund half the cost of a new bus for its Inpatient Rehabilitation Transportation Project.

MercyOne's existing bus, now 21 years old, averaged 400 patient trips per year taking patients recovering from stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, burns and amputations to restaurants, grocery stores, museums, banks and more.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation awarded the funds for the new bus. Additionally, Witham Auto Centers and Signs By Tomorrow are partnering with the MercyOne Foundation to make the new bus possible.

The new bus will accommodate four patients in wheelchairs, eight additional passengers and one driver.

