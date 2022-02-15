MercyOne receives $11,000 from local nonprofit Alive and Running Iowa

WATERLOO – Local nonprofit Alive and Running Iowa gifted MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center $11,000 designated for security upgrades within its inpatient behavioral health unit.

MercyOne’s inpatient behavioral health care units offer evaluation and treatment to patients who are in an acute phase of psychiatric illness or are experiencing an emotional crisis. Patients work with a multidisciplinary health care team, led by a psychiatrist.

The $11,000 donation will be used to enhance the safety of patients and colleagues, including adding cameras to the unit.

Alive and Running promotes suicide prevention through education and training.

