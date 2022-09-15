MercyOne partnering with Genesis Health System

QUAD CITIES — Genesis Health System and MercyOne announced Wednesday that they signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership.

The Genesis Health System board of directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for partner after an exploration process which began in December 2021.

MercyOne is a part of Trinity Health, which is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the U.S. with 88 hospitals in 25 states.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region,” Doug Cropper, president and chief executive director of Genesis Health System said in a news release.

“MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis Mission, Vision and Values. With this selection, we will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining local leadership and focus,” he added. “This partnership will enhance support for our workforce retention and recruitment efforts and collaboratively address the most pressing issues facing health care today.”

Nothing will change operationally for either health care system. Patients will continue to receive the same care they have always received from their providers, according to the release.