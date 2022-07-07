MercyOne offers State Fair tickets

WATERLOO — As part of MercyOne’s sponsorship of the Iowa State Fair, the health care system is giving away several ticket packages to the public and its employees.

Prizes include tickets to the fair and a parking pass. Here’s how to enter:

Share a photo on social media that shows how you Live Your Best Life using #MercyOneLYBL and tag MercyOne. Privacy post settings must be set to public so MercyOne can see the picture. Those who are not social media users can visit MercyOne.org/bestlife to upload a photo.

The social media post or website submission should include a short, written story about how you are living your best life or how MercyOne has allowed you to keep living your best life.

Each submission represents an entry to win tickets to the fair or other great prizes. The State Fair takes place Aug. 11-21 in Des Moines.