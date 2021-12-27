MercyOne offers free 'Welcome to Medicare' seminars

WATERLOO -- In partnership with Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), MercyOne is offering two free seminars to learn about Medicare. “Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

The one-hour seminars are intended for individuals who have recently become eligible for Medicare, will be eligible soon, or individuals who have a Medicare plan but want to better understand what it offers. Family members who help with Medicare issues are also welcome to attend.

The seminars will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Classroom 1.

Masks and social distancing are required. For more information or to register, call (319) 272-7857.

“Welcome to Medicare” also offers a virtual seminar. Registration required.

SHIIP, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP services are free, confidential, and unbiased. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. MercyOne is a local sponsor for SHIIP in Black Hawk County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0