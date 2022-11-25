 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center recognized for performance

OELWEIN — MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center was recognized for its performance in quality.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and patient perspective.

Bob Ritz

Ritz

"MercyOne is extremely proud of our affiliate hospitals for this important recognition they achieved this year,” said MercyOne Chief Executive Officer Bob Ritz. “Today’s announcement confirms what we already know at MercyOne, we are blessed with amazing doctors, nurses, care giving teams and support teams to bring our mission to life each day with each person we serve. We are so proud of our affiliates.” 

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality health care services to their communities.” 

