MercyOne Northeast Iowa launches Military and Veterans Health Care

WATERLOO — MercyOne Northeast Iowa has launched Military and Veterans Health Care to provide high quality, compassionate, and culturally competent care to military service members, veterans, and their families.

“Cedar Valley veterans deserve the best care available," MercyOne Northeast Iowa President Jack Dusenbery said in a news release. "In order to help veterans and service members feel well and live their best lives, MercyOne’s health care providers and colleagues are now trained to better respond to health concerns and challenges unique to the military community.”

Ongoing training for MercyOne colleagues includes education about U.S. military service cultures, as well as common diseases, injuries and exposures experienced by active duty and deployed service members and veterans. Hospital and clinic patient admission processes have been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.

“As a former Navy nurse, I have seen the impact serving has on our veterans,” said Cheryl Neill, MercyOne Northeast Iowa Military and Veteran Health Care champion. “Many veterans have complex health concerns. Here at MercyOne, your expert care team will treat you with dignity and provide you with a personalized care plan to meet your health needs.”

The program helps MercyOne colleagues better understand the physical, emotional and spiritual impact of operational deployments on service members and their families. With this enhanced awareness of patients’ military experience, MercyOne positions itself to provide a more comprehensive health care experience for its military community.

To read more about Military and Veterans Health Care, or to schedule an appointment, visit the MercyOne website at mercyone.org/military-and-veterans-care/northeast-iowa.

