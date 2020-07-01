MercyOne moves COVID-19 testing site to Waterloo Medical Center on July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – This week MercyOne will move its COVID-19 testing site to a new location in Waterloo.

Beginning Wednesday, all swabbing will be conducted in the former ambulance garage on the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center campus.

The garage is located on the east side of the premises, just off St. Francis Drive.

Operations at the temporary Fever and Upper Respiratory Clinic located at the Kimball Ridge Center will cease.

The new testing site will be open Sunday through Friday each week, and patients will be instructed on the process by their referring provider.

Individuals who are ill with fever and respiratory symptoms must have an order from a provider for a COVID-19 test. These patients should call and discuss their symptoms, versus walking in unless in an emergent situation.

Call (319) 272-5000 or your primary care office to discuss symptoms and determine best access for care. If the patient has fever/respiratory issues, a Virtual Visit may be established. The provider will determine if the patient needs to be swabbed for COVID-19.