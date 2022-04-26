MercyOne is seeking volunteers

WATERLOO – MercyOne is putting out a call for volunteers at it’s Cedar Valley facilities.

Volunteer opportunities vary at each hospital and include greeting and escorting patients and visitors at entrances, driving patients to and from appointments, being a mail/medical runner, and assisting with projects and clerical duties.

“We are in great need of volunteers. Whether you’re a high school or college student, have recently retired or just looking to help the community, we have something for you,” said Julie Paup, manager of volunteer services at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “We enjoy meeting people who can offer their time and unique talents to help carry out our Mission.”

The company is recruiting the following positions at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center:

Ambassador—assist visitors with where they need to go, make deliveries.

Gift shop – ring up sales, provide customer service.

Information desk—welcoming visitors in the building.

Patient advocate—visit with patients on the floors.

Spiritual Care—Communion, night chaplain, pastoral visitors.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and are required to have a health assessment from their primary care physician. Volunteers must also have been vaccinated against COVID-19. A TB test and a blood draw to prove immunity to communicable diseases are required. The TB test and blood draw will be done at MercyOne at no charge to the volunteer.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit MercyOne’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0