WATERLOO — Every year, MercyOne’s Heroes Among Us awards shine light on eastern Iowans who have made a difference in the lives of their families, friends and neighbors.
Seven individuals were honored at the 14th annual Heroes Among Us awards breakfast this morning at the Diamond Events Center in Cedar Falls.
The event recognizes heroes in several categories who go above and beyond in their communities and serves as a fundraiser to benefit the annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.
This year’s winners are:
Frank Magsamen — Community Service Hero
Frank Magsamen, of Waterloo, has given a lifetime of service to the Cedar Valley as a Waterloo firefighter, emergency management director and Black Hawk County supervisor. But it’s his commitment and service to local veterans that prompted his nomination for Heroes Among Us.
Magsamen has co-chaired the Cedar Valley Honor Flight committee since its inception. The Cedar Valley Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sending local World War II, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit various historical sites and war memorials.
At over $100,000 per flight, the organization takes a lot of fundraising, including an annual variety show, where Magsamen has found himself singing and dancing for the cause.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “We weren’t sure we would get the first flight organized.” In September, the 25th group of veterans will take flight.
“Seeing the benefit to the veteran makes it all worthwhile. It is one of the things in my life that gives me satisfaction,” Magsamen said.
Diann Helmers —
Environmental Hero
Diann Helmers, of Reinbeck, has volunteered her time to help animals for more than 50 years. She is the founder of Agape Fosters, an animal rescue organization.
“I’ve always wanted to help some of the most forgotten and voiceless in animal welfare,” she said. “When I started this work, Agape Fosters, it was one of only a few in Iowa for pet rescues and shelters. This has never been a one-woman show. I have been fortunate to have family, friends, donors, attorneys and volunteers assisting me, some for decades.”
Helmers said she’s always had a passion for animals, and making sure they are treated well is her priority.
“This has been some of the hardest, sometimes heart-crushing, most rewarding work for no paycheck that I have ever had,” she said. “I am humbled in the presence of animals. They have taught me so much, and I hope I have served them well.”
Jessica Howard — Good
Samaritan Adult Hero
Howard, of Waterloo, was in Minnesota on May 19 last year with her son for a hockey tournament. Following a long day of hockey, Howard and her son were in their hotel lobby when they heard screams of panic as they walked past the pool area. A 13-year-old who was celebrating his birthday that day was spotted at the bottom of the 9-feet deep pool. Without hesitation, Howard jumped into the pool and pulled the boy to safety.
Her experience as a cardiac nurse kicked in as she began CPR on the boy while a bystander called 911. The boy finally took a breath, but Howard noticed his pulse was weak and continued chest compressions.
Paramedics transported the child to a local emergency for further treatment.
“The bystander that pulled him out of the pool and performed CPR saved his life,” wrote the ER doctor. “We are grateful for her response.”
Carson Hovey — Good
Samaritan Youth Hero
In late October, 9-year-old Carson Hovey, of Jesup, found his mother, Nicole, unconscious at their home. Nicole has diabetes and other health conditions, and has educated Carson on how to handle an emergency situation like this one.
“He saved my life,” she said.
Carson calmly called 911 and then his father, then placed the family dog in the garage to help the paramedics. Unsure of his exact home address, Carson went outside to flag down emergency personnel as they arrived.
“He is such a kind and caring boy,” Nicole said. “He always puts others before himself and treats everyone he meets with kindness and respect. He has a huge heart.”
Mike Junk — Health Care Hero
Mike Junk of Hudson battled fires as a Waterloo firefighter for 30 years. His experience and training in traumatic situations served him well when one day last year he saw a tractor veer off the road into the ditch and hit a telephone pole.
“By the time I got closer to the scene, other cars had stopped and I thought I better go and see if I could help,” Junk recalled. “There was already another young man in the cab with him. He thought the driver might have had a diabetic reaction.”
Junk checked the unconscious man’s pulse and realized his heart had stopped. He and the other driver who stopped to help pulled the man from the tractor cab and Junk began CPR.
“In my 30 years for the fire department I can’t count the number of times I have been in this situation,” Junk said. “However, the situation is completely different when you are not surrounded by your teammates and the equipment to help. I truly believe there is a higher power that puts you in these situations.”
Junk’s quick thinking and experience, along with the other driver who stopped, helped save the tractor driver’s life.
Dahn Kennedy — Military Hero
Dahn Kennedy’s passion for the military began in earnest more than 25-years ago when she enlisted to serve. From 1993 to 1998, the Traer resident served in the Iowa Army National Guard. She knows how much it matters to hear from back home when you’re on duty elsewhere. With this in mind, in 2017 Kennedy put in motion the Hometown Hearts Project, which sends care packages to military personnel from Traer who are stationed around the world.
Traer, with a population of just over 1,700, has 42 residents who serve in the military, including Kennedy’s son.
“We need to make all those serving know we are all appreciative of their service,” she said.
Scott Wienands — Workplace Hero
Scott Wienands, of Hudson, is a hero to Denny Gutknecht’s wife and family. Wienands, president of Nutri-Ject Systems in Hudson, helped Gutknecht remain active and feel productive during his battle with cancer.
Wienands always enjoyed visiting with and working alongside Gutknecht. “He would do his job and then some,” Wienands said.
When Scott found out that Denny had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, he offered him the opportunity to stay employed, maintain his dignity and help support his family until the end.
Weinands allowed Gutknecht to continue to come to work and collect his paycheck, even though most days all he could do was sit in a chair and rest. Wienands and staff would care for him while he was at work, helping him to and from his car. On the days Gutknecht was too sick to come in to work, Wienands and his staff would call the house to check on him and offer assistance.
“It was just the right thing to do,” Wienands said.
