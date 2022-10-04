 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MercyOne holding walk-in interviews Thursday

Nurses Event 13

Yolanda Wilson of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center receives her award at the Courier’s 2022 Top Cedar Valley Nurses celebration on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WATERLOO — Anyone interested in a job in health care is invited to participate in walk-in interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne medical centers in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.

MercyOne is interviewing and hiring for all positions, including clinical and non-clinical roles, full-time and part-time positions, and entry-level positions with no health care experience needed. MercyOne offers competitive pay and benefits with an even greater mission, according to a news release. Here are a few of the programs offered at MercyOne:

  • Jump start your career – Financial support provided to finish school followed by a job after graduation.
  • Tuition reimbursement – Employees can advance their education and opportunities while working for the company.
  • Education repayment – Assistance in repaying student loans is available, allowing those employees to focus on what matters – providing high quality, personalized care.

In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers. The health care system has more than 18,000 employees.

