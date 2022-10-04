MercyOne holding walk-in interviews Thursday

WATERLOO — Anyone interested in a job in health care is invited to participate in walk-in interviews from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne medical centers in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.

MercyOne is interviewing and hiring for all positions, including clinical and non-clinical roles, full-time and part-time positions, and entry-level positions with no health care experience needed. MercyOne offers competitive pay and benefits with an even greater mission, according to a news release. Here are a few of the programs offered at MercyOne:

Jump start your career – Financial support provided to finish school followed by a job after graduation.

Tuition reimbursement – Employees can advance their education and opportunities while working for the company.

Education repayment – Assistance in repaying student loans is available, allowing those employees to focus on what matters – providing high quality, personalized care.

In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers. The health care system has more than 18,000 employees.