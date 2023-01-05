 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MercyOne helps nursing students jump start their careers through new program

WATERLOO — MercyOne is helping nursing students jump start their career through a new program aimed at strengthening Iowa’s nursing pipeline. MercyOne’s JumpStart provides financial support while nursing students finish school and a job after graduation.

“If students are worried about bills or the cost of textbooks, this program helps by giving breathing room,” says Bela Haferman, who works as a registered nurse on an acute floor at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and participated in JumpStart.

Students accepted into the program receive a monthly stipend during their final semester at school. MercyOne also covers the cost of the Board of Nursing exam and licensure fees, said Kris Marmie, a senior recruiter at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. Once graduates become a licensed RN, MercyOne provides employment at one of its medical centers.

Haferman grew up in Tanzania before moving to Iowa to attend Wartburg College. He worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years before going back to school at Hawkeye Community College to become an RN. He started working for MercyOne in February 2022.

This program is funded in part by the MercyOne foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.

