MercyOne Grand Crossing opens in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- MercyOne Grand Crossing Family Medicine is now open in downtown Waterloo at 21 West Jefferson St. Originally scheduled to see patients in March, the clinic's opening was delayed several weeks as the community and health care system responded to coronavirus concerns.

"We're ready to see patients at our new location and we're doing several things to keep you safe when you visit," said nurse practitioner Nicole Miller. "It's important to stay on top of regular checkups and screenings, even during a pandemic."

MercyOne Grand Crossing Family Medicine is located in the first floor of the Grand Crossing residential development, neighboring Jimmy John's and Sidecar Coffee. "With the many new residential properties nearby, visitors to downtown and easy access from Highway 218 and 63, we're in a perfect location to provide access to care," said Miller.

MercyOne Grand Crossing Family Medicine is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is now accepting new patients. Individuals needing care can call 272-6100 to schedule an appointment. Same-day appointments are available most days of the week.

Individuals who experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have been in close contact with a person known to have had the virus should call before visiting a medical office. If you think you've been exposed but are not having symptoms, isolate at home and follow CDC guidelines. Learn more at MercyOne.org/covid19.

