MercyOne further restricts access to buildings

WATERLOO – MercyOne is not allowing visitors at this time (see below for exemptions). In addition, anyone entering the building must answer questions and have their temperature checked. This includes all colleagues, providers, patients, visitors, vendors, etc.

The new access restrictions are effective beginning Wednesday.

Exemptions will be made for the following circumstances: Children admitted to the hospital; maternity units/birth center; patients receiving end of life care.

For all the above exceptions, only one visitor per patient. The one visitor must be: 18 years or older; either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representatives' healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.

