MercyOne further restricts access to buildings

WATERLOO – MercyOne is not allowing visitors at this time (see below for exemptions). In addition, anyone entering the building must answer questions and have their temperature checked. This includes all colleagues, providers, patients, visitors, vendors, etc.
The new access restrictions are effective beginning Wednesday.
Exemptions will be made for the following circumstances: Children admitted to the hospital; maternity units/birth center; patients receiving end of life care.
For all the above exceptions, only one visitor per patient. The one visitor must be: 18 years or older; either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representatives' healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.
Photos of the coronavirus threat
Ana Hanisch sanitizes the to-go fridge with cans of beer in it as SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo shuts their doors to dine-in customers per Gov. Kim Reynold' order on Tuesday afternoon due to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. SingleSpeed will still being selling new growlers, canned beer, and to-go ordered food from noon to 8 p.m.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
Rick Miller stops in to pick up a six-pack of lo-pHizzibility beer for his wife at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo after restaurants and bars were ordered to close down their dine-in services on Tuesday afternoon to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
Cars line up to the street to order through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down the dine-in service for restaurants and bars.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
People wait in their cars to get their to-go orders from Applebees in Waterloo after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down dine-in services at bars and restaurants on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
A sign reading "We are temporarily out of stock: hand sanitizer, toilet paper, lysol, and disinfectant wipes" hangs on the door of Staples in Waterloo as a man walks in on Tuesday afternoon. Supplies are limited at most retailers in the Waterloo due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
A sign on the door of Jameson's in Waterloo lets customers know that they are currently closed for dine-in, but are still open for to-go orders of food and beer on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Coureir
From left, Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbounye, Sheriff Tony Thompson, UnityPoint Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dan Glascock, MercyOne Chief Medical Offer Dr. Matthew Sojka and County Supervisor Linda explain steps being taken to manage any Covid-19 cases in the county during a press briefing at the Black Hawk COunty Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday.
Brandon Pollock
Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbounye talks about ways to curb the spread of Covid-19 during a press briefing at the Black Hawk COunty Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday.
Brandon Pollock
