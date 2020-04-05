MercyOne foundations launch COVID-19 Response Fund for health care heroes
MercyOne foundations launch COVID-19 Response Fund for health care heroes

WATERLOO – MercyOne foundations in Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund to help health care workers. MercyOne foundations across the state of Iowa are rolling out these funds as more people reach out to help during this great time of need.

The COVID-19 Response Fund will focus on the most critical needs within Cedar Falls Medical Center, Oelwein Medical Center and Waterloo Medical Center. The funds will be allocated to medical equipment and supplies, patient and colleague financial assistance and supporting financial operations.

In-kind donations are another way to support our nurses, physicians and staff working on the front lines while also supporting local businesses. We recommend donating a gift card from a local restaurant to be given to front line team members to order a meal. At this time, we are not accepting homemade food items.

"We encourage you to remember businesses, your schools, churches, faith groups, people who have lost jobs and those directly impacted by the virus," said Joe Surma, Manager of MercyOne foundations in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. "Help your favorite charity such as the United Way, American Red Cross, Variety the Children's Charity of Iowa, your local food bank as well as our health care heroes."

For more information on how you can help, please visit MercyOne.org/northeastiowa/giving. You may also visit the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation office or call 272-7676. Gifts may be mailed to MercyOne Northeast Iowa Foundations, C/O Waterloo Foundation Office, 3421 W. Ninth Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Your gift will then be directed to the designated foundation to be distributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

