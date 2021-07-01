MercyOne continues Family Medicine residency program in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- After 25 years of co-sponsorship, the Family Practice Clinic and residency program at 2055 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo has fully transitioned to MercyOne.
On July 1, the program was renamed the MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency. This important education and training are required for physicians before they can be Board Certified in Family Medicine.
“We are thrilled MercyOne can continue a residency program in Waterloo,” said Jack Dusenbery, CEO and president of MercyOne Northeast Iowa, in a news release. “It improves the community by attracting medical professionals to the Cedar Valley. Many residents stay in the area and continue to practice medicine here.”
The residency program has operated out of the Medical Arts Building at Kimball Avenue in Waterloo since 1996. Only the name and the sponsoring organization will change.
“It will be seamless for the residents and seamless for their patients,” Dusenbery said.
Thirteen residents enrolled in MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency will work alongside experienced primary care providers and faculty to gain valuable skills and knowledge. Being located in the Cedar Valley allows these doctors the opportunity to work with diverse populations and gain experience delivering high-quality, personalized and compassionate care.
Dr. Anthony Day has overseen the family medicine residency for the past 15 years and will continue to lead through the transition and into the future.
“MercyOne has been a very supportive sponsor of the Family Medicine residency since its inception,” Day said in the news release. “We are excited about our ongoing partnership with MercyOne to continue bringing family physicians to the Cedar Valley.”