WATERLOO -- As the nation celebrates National Volunteer Week, MercyOne is proud to celebrate the many volunteers who help our hospitals operate.

Volunteer opportunities vary at each hospital and include greeting and escorting patients and visitors at entrances, driving patients to and from appointments, being a mail/medical runner and assisting with projects and clerical duties.

The following positions are needed at MercyOne Northeast Iowa:

Greeters/ambassadors – welcome and assist visitors with where they need to go, make deliveries.

Gift shop – ring up sales, provide customer service.

Patient advocate - visit with patients on the floors.

Spiritual care - Communion, night chaplain, pastoral visitors.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. For more information about how to become a volunteer and to apply, visit MercyOne.org/volunteer.

