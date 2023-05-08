WATERLOO – MercyOne is awarding 15 Northeast Iowa students each with $1,000 scholarships to pursue health care careers. Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, as well as the Friends of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, recently honored the 2023 scholarship recipients.

Gordon and Maria Wilson Education Scholarship

MercyOne will send scholarship funds to each recipient’s college or university for the next academic year’s tuition. The application period for next year’s scholarships begins in January 2024. Want to learn more? Call (319) 272-7676 or visit MercyOne’s website.