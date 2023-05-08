WATERLOO – MercyOne is awarding 15 Northeast Iowa students each with $1,000 scholarships to pursue health care careers. Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, as well as the Friends of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, recently honored the 2023 scholarship recipients.
Meet the 2023 honorees:
- Maclayne Frana will graduate from Cedar Falls High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and the University of Iowa to become a nurse practitioner.
- Sarah Hoehns graduated from Dike-New Hartford High School in 2018 and is attending St. Ambrose University and Luther College for a career as a physical therapist.
- Natalee Lyons graduated from Denver High School in 2019 and is attending University of Northern Iowa and Allen College to become a nurse practitioner and eventually a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
- Lejla Mehmedovic will graduate from Cedar Falls High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and then the University of Northern Iowa to focus on caring for marginalized community members.
- Allayna Schreiber will graduate from Cedar Falls High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and University of Iowa for physical therapy and gynecology.
- Sierra Weldon graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2018 and attends the University of Iowa to become an adult clinical registered dietitian.
- Aspen Ahrenholz will graduate from Vinton-Shellsburg High School in 2023 and attend Kirkwood Community College, Luther College and the University of Iowa to become a physician assistant in dermatology.
- Brylee Bellis will graduate from Wapsie Valley High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and the University of Iowa to become a medical doctor.
- Rebecca DuFour will graduate from Columbus Catholic High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and University of Wisconsin for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- Megan Fangman will graduate from Columbus Falls High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and Creighton University to study pediatric nursing and labor and delivery.
- Johanna Fettkether will graduate from Dunkerton High School in 2023 and attend Hawkeye Community College and the University of Iowa to study therapeutic recreation with a focus on child life.
- Alanna Fishel graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2021 and is attending Hawkeye Community College and later the University of Iowa for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- Karlie Rickert graduated from Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School in 2022 and is attending Hawkeye Community College followed by St. Ambrose University for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
- Ethan Schellhorn graduated from Tripoli High School in 2021 and is attending Wartburg College and then the University of Iowa to become a physical therapist.
Gordon and Maria Wilson Education Scholarship
- Brooklyn Ames graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2017 and will be attending Hawkeye Community College and Allen College to become a radiology technician.
MercyOne will send scholarship funds to each recipient’s college or university for the next academic year’s tuition. The application period for next year’s scholarships begins in January 2024. Want to learn more? Call (319) 272-7676 or visit MercyOne’s website.