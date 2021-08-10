MercyOne announces it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Cedar Valley's second major hospital system is now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all of its physicians, providers and staff, unless they have a "strongly held religious belief" or medical exemption.
MercyOne, which has hospitals and clinic locations throughout the Cedar Valley and Iowa, announced Tuesday they will require vaccinations for colleagues, physicians and providers. Spokesperson Adam Amdor said that will cover around 10,000 employees, with nearly 3,000 in the Northeast Iowa region alone, which includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.
Staff must complete their vaccination series and submit proof to their employer by Nov. 1. Those who are not able to be vaccinated for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption.
“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable," said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz in a news release. "Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated."
MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including UnityPoint Health, which announced its own requirement Aug. 5. Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo noted they are in "discussions" about employee vaccinations, while Waverly Health Center said they "highly encouraged ... but do not require" vaccines for staff and providers.
With case counts rising amid the spread of the delta variant, more than 50 health care professional societies and organizations have called for all health care workers to be vaccinated, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.
“The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us,” said MercyOne Chief Medical Executive Dr. Hijinio Carreon in the news release. “With more than 350 million doses administered in the United States, we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of virus and saving lives.”
To get vaccinated, visit MercyOne.org/covid19vaccine.