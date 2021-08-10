MercyOne announces it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Cedar Valley's second major hospital system is now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all of its physicians, providers and staff, unless they have a "strongly held religious belief" or medical exemption.

MercyOne, which has hospitals and clinic locations throughout the Cedar Valley and Iowa, announced Tuesday they will require vaccinations for colleagues, physicians and providers. Spokesperson Adam Amdor said that will cover around 10,000 employees, with nearly 3,000 in the Northeast Iowa region alone, which includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein.

Staff must complete their vaccination series and submit proof to their employer by Nov. 1. Those who are not able to be vaccinated for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable," said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz in a news release. "Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated."

