OELWEIN – MercyOne has announced an $870,000 expansion project breaking ground this week to accommodate a growing number of specialists.
The new space will be located on the first floor of the Oelwein Medical Center campus to accommodate heart care, urology care, general surgery, kidney care, behavioral health care, occupational health and midwives.
“We’re welcoming new specialists to our circle of care in Oelwein,” said Terri Derflinger, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
The 2,000-square-foot addition will be on the north side of the campus, adding on to MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine. When finished, the new space will house seven additional exam rooms, a procedure room, two offices, a nurse station and restroom.
“We are looking forward to more procedural and exam rooms, consultative space, and an expanded therapy area,” said Jill Groth, director of Oelwein clinic operations. “This will provide local and easy access for our community.”
The expansion is already underway and anticipated to be complete by next summer. Nearly half of the project cost is supported by community donations to the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Foundation and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.
MercyOne specialists in Oelwein include cardiologist Arpit Sothwal, M.D., M.D., M.D., Ph.D., M.D., behavioral health care counselor Chidi Ojinakka, LISW, and a rotating group of certified nurse midwives.
