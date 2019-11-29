WATERLOO – Everyday Iowans become heroes when they go above and beyond to aid a friend, family member, complete stranger or an entire community. It’s time to shine the spotlight on these selfless people for their acts of heroism, bravery and generosity.
Nominate citizens in your community for Heroes Among Us – an event held each year to honor individuals who have gone above and beyond. Heroes can be from anywhere in northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019.
Nomination categories include:
• Community Service (individual or group)
• Good Samaritan Adult (21+)
• Good Samaritan Youth (20 and younger)
• Medical/Health Care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers)
You have free articles remaining.
• Military (individual or group)
• Environmental (nature and animal efforts)
• Public Safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security)
• Work Place (heroic act in a workplace).
Submit nominations online by visiting www.MercyOne.org/heroes, or pick up nomination forms at the MercyOne Foundation offices located at Waterloo Medical Center and Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Nominations are due by Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. The Heroes Among Us nomination committee will select winners to be recognized at a breakfast ceremony on March 26. For questions, contact Diane Jorgensen by calling (319) 272-7676, or emailing diane.jorgensen@mercyhealth.com.
Heroes Among Us is a fundraising program that benefits the MercyOne Foundations. Since the program began, more than $380,000 has been raised to benefit emergency services at Cedar Falls Medical Center and Waterloo Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.