MercyOne accelerates launch of Virtual Visits to keep patients at home
0 comments

MercyOne accelerates launch of Virtual Visits to keep patients at home

  • Updated
  • 0
MercyOne logo

WATERLOO – MercyOne has accelerated their Virtual Visit strategy in light of the COVID-19 crisis. A Virtual Visit allows patients to meet with their local MercyOne provider through video chat without leaving home.

Several family medicine and pediatrics care providers are already up and running, with more to follow, including some specialists.

Patients requesting a Virtual Visit must meet the following criteria before a Virtual Visit can proceed:

• A valid/usable email address, as the patient will receive an email invite for their appointment

• A working tablet or smart phone with a camera and speaker

• Ability to download Zoom, a free, HIPAA-compliant application

The patients' Virtual Visit will be with their local MercyOne health care provider they already know and trust. Providers can continue routine appointments, prescribe medications as usual, coordinate additional treatment options and assess whether further care is needed. An in-person follow-up visit can be determined for specialty care, or if other assessments are needed.

There is no co-pay for patients and Virtual Visits are covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis. Individuals can learn more about conducting their next appointment virtually by visiting MercyOne.org/virtual or by calling their primary care office.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News