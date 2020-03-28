MercyOne accelerates launch of Virtual Visits to keep patients at home

WATERLOO – MercyOne has accelerated their Virtual Visit strategy in light of the COVID-19 crisis. A Virtual Visit allows patients to meet with their local MercyOne provider through video chat without leaving home.

Several family medicine and pediatrics care providers are already up and running, with more to follow, including some specialists.

Patients requesting a Virtual Visit must meet the following criteria before a Virtual Visit can proceed:

• A valid/usable email address, as the patient will receive an email invite for their appointment

• A working tablet or smart phone with a camera and speaker

• Ability to download Zoom, a free, HIPAA-compliant application

The patients' Virtual Visit will be with their local MercyOne health care provider they already know and trust. Providers can continue routine appointments, prescribe medications as usual, coordinate additional treatment options and assess whether further care is needed. An in-person follow-up visit can be determined for specialty care, or if other assessments are needed.