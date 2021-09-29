Mental health walk-in clinic to open at Allen Hospital

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health will open a mental health walk-in clinic Monday inside Entrance 6b at Allen Hospital. The clinic will help expand access to mental health services and will primarily serve patients with acute mental health needs.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and offer counseling sessions on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary. Licensed behavioral health professionals on staff will aim to address any immediate concerns and then evaluate follow-up options that may include long-term counseling at area outpatient facilities, connection to other community resources or admission to inpatient psychiatric care.

“Many people in our community don’t seek mental health services because it may be difficult or inconvenient to schedule a timely appointment,” said Amanda Schara, Allen's director of behavioral health services. “This clinic will fill an immediate need and offer a new way to find help for anyone experiencing a mental health issue.”

The clinic will serve individuals 18 and older. Patients are advised to go to the Allen Hospital Emergency Department if they are needing immediate medical attention, are a danger to themselves or others, are demonstrating aggressive behavior or experiencing a crisis when the walk-in clinic is closed.

